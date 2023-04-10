Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City police investigate homicide near 68th & Bellefontaine

Generic.
Generic.(WLBT)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Monday afternoon.

The police department notified the media of its occurrence shortly after 4 p.m.

The police said it happened in the area of E. 68th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

Stay with KCTV5 News for further updates. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
Shooting along E. 48th Street in KCMO leaves 18-year-old woman dead
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour

Latest News

Raymond Traevon Cherry.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering teen in Overland Park
James L. Gant.
Jury finds Shawnee man guilty of shooting at Independence police
Feral Cat
Spring brings more feral cats, what to do if you see one
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, one punched deputy