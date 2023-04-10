Kansas City man found guilty of murder, kidnapping

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been found guilty of murdering and kidnapping Gilberto Gutierrez, a man who had been reported missing, in May of 2021.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 32-year-old Ahmad R. Herring was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court documents state that Kansas City police went to a residence with a barn along Bannister Road on May 11, 2021, regarding a missing person. Gutierrez’s family told police that they hadn’t heard from their father, but that his bloody clothing had been found in the barn.

On May 17, 2021, a man’s body was found wrapped in a tarp near E. 56th Street and Elmwood Avenue. That is a 15-minute drive away from the residence on Bannister Road.

The authorities determined the body was that of 52-year-old Gutierrez and that he had died from several stab wounds.

Detectives searched a vehicle associated with Herring. Inside, they found drop cloths, bleach, and several cellphones.

Testing found Herring’s DNA on a zip tie that was found near Gutierrez’s body.

Herring will be sentenced on June 21 of this year. A codefendant is awaiting trial.

