Jury finds woman guilty of threatening ex with butcher knife

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A jury has found a 57-year-old woman guilty of threatening her ex-boyfriend with a butcher knife.

The jury convicted Lisa A. Stalter of aggravated assault.

She is set to be sentenced on May 24 at 11 a.m.

Stalter was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, after her ex-boyfriend accused her of threatening him with a butcher knife inside their home in Easton.

“These are always very stressful situations,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “We appreciate the professionalism of our law enforcement.”

Stalter’s mugshot is not currently available.

