Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jury finds woman guilty of threatening ex with butcher knife

Generic.
Generic.(Stock photo)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A jury has found a 57-year-old woman guilty of threatening her ex-boyfriend with a butcher knife.

The jury convicted Lisa A. Stalter of aggravated assault.

She is set to be sentenced on May 24 at 11 a.m.

Stalter was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, after her ex-boyfriend accused her of threatening him with a butcher knife inside their home in Easton.

“These are always very stressful situations,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “We appreciate the professionalism of our law enforcement.”

Stalter’s mugshot is not currently available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
Shooting along E. 48th Street in KCMO leaves 18-year-old woman dead
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour

Latest News

Thunderstorms brought some powerful lightning strikes to the area on Monday morning.
Lightning strike at Park University’s Mackay Hall takes down WiFi, phones for part of campus
Missouri Gov. MIke Parson signed into law a bill creating the Missouri State Coroners Training...
Reality check on 2020 law to improve Missouri Coroner standards
Camdenton Shooting
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Camdenton, Mo.
Ahmad R. Herring.
Kansas City man found guilty of murder, kidnapping