Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jury finds Shawnee man guilty of shooting at Independence police

James L. Gant.
James L. Gant.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a Shawnee, Kansas, man guilty of shooting at Independence, Missouri, police during a pursuit in October.

The Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor’s Office said 25-year-old James L. Gant has been found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon - shooting at/from a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.

Court records state that Kansas City police went to the area of I-70 and I-435 on Oct. 12, 2022, to help Independence officers who had shots fired at them while they were pursuing a vehicle. The two officers told KCPD detectives that they feared for their lives.

Gant will be sentenced on June 23 at 9 a.m. Two codefendants are awaiting trial.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
Shooting along E. 48th Street in KCMO leaves 18-year-old woman dead
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour

Latest News

Raymond Traevon Cherry.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering teen in Overland Park
Feral Cat
Spring brings more feral cats, what to do if you see one
Generic.
Kansas City police investigate homicide near 68th & Bellefontaine
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, one punched deputy