Jury finds Shawnee man guilty of shooting at Independence police
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a Shawnee, Kansas, man guilty of shooting at Independence, Missouri, police during a pursuit in October.
The Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor’s Office said 25-year-old James L. Gant has been found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon - shooting at/from a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.
Court records state that Kansas City police went to the area of I-70 and I-435 on Oct. 12, 2022, to help Independence officers who had shots fired at them while they were pursuing a vehicle. The two officers told KCPD detectives that they feared for their lives.
Gant will be sentenced on June 23 at 9 a.m. Two codefendants are awaiting trial.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.