Jury finds Shawnee man guilty of shooting at Independence police

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a Shawnee, Kansas, man guilty of shooting at Independence, Missouri, police during a pursuit in October.

The Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor’s Office said 25-year-old James L. Gant has been found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon - shooting at/from a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.

Court records state that Kansas City police went to the area of I-70 and I-435 on Oct. 12, 2022, to help Independence officers who had shots fired at them while they were pursuing a vehicle. The two officers told KCPD detectives that they feared for their lives.

Gant will be sentenced on June 23 at 9 a.m. Two codefendants are awaiting trial.

“Today we saw justice for actions inconsistent with our common values and the safety of our community. The men and women of IPD would like to thank the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the jury for their diligent work in proving that shooting at police officers will not be tolerated.”

“We are grateful for this outcome from the jury, which provided guilty verdicts on all charges. This case should be a testimonial that our community and my office will not stand idle while police officers’ lives are placed at risk. The officers in this case were repeatedly shot at while attempting to stop the suspect vehicle. These did not return fire but instead took every step possible to bring this incident to a close without any loss of life. We will ask the court to impose a prison sentence commensurate with the damage caused.”

