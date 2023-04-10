Aging & Style
I-35 fatal crash involving semi, pedestrian shuts down traffic for hours

The collision took place just after 3:30 a.m. and was cleared by about 7:30 a.m.
The collision took place just after 3:30 a.m. and was cleared by about 7:30 a.m.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Southbound traffic on Interstate 35 was delayed for about four hours Monday morning due to a fatal crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stated the incident near Cambridge Circle was due to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian.

The collision took place just after 3:30 a.m. and was cleared by about 7:30 a.m.

The highway patrol stated it would released additional details later in the day.

