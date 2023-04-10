I-35 fatal crash involving semi, pedestrian shuts down traffic for hours
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Southbound traffic on Interstate 35 was delayed for about four hours Monday morning due to a fatal crash.
The Kansas Highway Patrol stated the incident near Cambridge Circle was due to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian.
The collision took place just after 3:30 a.m. and was cleared by about 7:30 a.m.
The highway patrol stated it would released additional details later in the day.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.