I-35 fatal crash involving semi, pedestrian shuts down traffic for hours

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Southbound traffic on Interstate 35 was delayed for about four hours Monday morning due to a fatal crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stated the incident near Cambridge Circle was due to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian.

The collision took place just after 3:30 a.m. and was cleared by about 7:30 a.m.

The highway patrol stated it would released additional details later in the day.

