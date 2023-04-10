Aging & Style
How viral comedian Druski is bringing laughs to the big screen and the cast behind the camera

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KCTV5 film critic Lonita Cook sat down with the cast of ‘Praise This’ which is now available to stream. Don’t miss her hilarious interview with viral comedian Druski about how he’s taking his career from social media to the big screen. You can catch Lonita every week reviewing the newest movies and TV shows.

