Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Girl, 5, shot and killed on San Francisco Bay Area highway

The fatal shooting happened on Interstate 880 in Fremont, California. (Source: KPIX/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl was killed in a weekend shooting on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in southbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Milpitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, ABC 7 News reported.

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.

Authorities were also investigating a separate shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in nearby Fremont, the news station reported. Nobody was hurt in that incident.

Three suspects were later arrested in connection with the Fremont shooting, and a gun was recovered, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Investigators were trying to determine if the two shootings were connected.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Shooting in 7800 block of E. 48th Street leaves 18-year-old girl dead
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
House fire in Lee’s Summit causes extensive damage to residence, no one was injured

Latest News

Leaked Pentagon documents provide rare window into depth of U.S. intelligence on allies and foes.
Pentagon investigates leaked documents
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and Easter Bunnies, speaks on...
White House Easter Egg Roll blends fun, education
FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Grand jury weighs charges for police in Jayland Walker death
The fatal shooting happened on Interstate 880 in Fremont, California.
5-year-old girl killed in interstate shooting
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys leaders’ Jan. 6 sedition trial inches to a close