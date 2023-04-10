FORECAST: Monday brings warm temps, isolated thunderstorm chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On this Storm Track 5 weather alert day, we continue to monitor a few isolated showers and weak thunderstorm activity.

An upper-level low pressure has developed throughout central Kansas along a line of instability we call a trough. Severe weather looks to be very low.

Storm track five Meteorologist Greg Bennett Weather Guy is tracking storms

Potential energy within our atmosphere is lackluster, along with moisture availability low. Severe storm potential remains low but a few storms cannot be ruled out.

Afternoon highs make it to the upper 60s and lower 70s with a mild southerly flow at 10 mph on average. Once the storm system passes this evening, high pressure moves in creating a bit of a breeze tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and high temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Pollen levels will be very high for poplar, maple, grass, and oak throughout the entire week, so heads up to friends who suffer from allergies.

Our next rain threat comes in by Friday with yet another upper-level low-pressure system. So far, the models are agreeing for Friday and Saturday, but rain is very broken across the area.

At this time, I’ll keep rain chances at 30 percent Friday and 40 percent Saturday. Once this storm system passes, temps drop back to the 60s for afternoon highs.

