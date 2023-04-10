Aging & Style
Donations for Blue Valley food pantry to benefit staff run by students with disabilities

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Valley Educational Foundation received two significant donations to provide resources to help the Learning Through Intensive Functional Teaching Program.

It benefits students needing help due to autism and/or other developmental disabilities.

The two donations to the Blue Valley Educational Foundation total $110,000.

These donations will help provide for new sensory equipment, new furniture, funds to take students on outings in the community to learn life skills, and remodeling projects to help provide an overall richer educational environment according to the program.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will join the district leadership for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. for the donation presentation.

The food pantry is run by high school students with those disabilities who are learning work and communication skills. It’s an affiliate of the Harvesters Food Network and partners with Cosentino’s Market.

The event is open to Blue Valley staff and Blue Valley community members by appointment only at 7700 W. 143rd St. in Overland Park. The entrance is by the conference center doors.

