78-year-old man injured in Ray County motorcycle crash

(MGN Graphics.)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 78-year-old man was airlifted to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Ray County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports said the man from Excelsior Springs crashed a 2005 Honda motorcycle on Highway A west of Christian Road on Sunday at 2:11 p.m.

Crash reports indicated that it occurred as the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the MODOT sign, overturning the bike and ejecting the man from the vehicle. Both the driver and the motorcycle wound up coming to a rest in the grassy area off the right side of the roadway.

