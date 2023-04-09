Aging & Style
Stabbing in Belton leaves man in critical condition

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A stabbing Sunday morning in the 15500 block of East Outer Road left a man in critical condition.

Belton Police said officers were dispatched to a storage complex in that area on a call regarding a fight in progress involving a knife. The call came in at 10:49 a.m. When they arrived they observed a male suspect repeatedly stabbing a male victim.

The suspect was ordered to drop the knife and complied immediately, leading the officers to then take him into custody without incident.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. The identities of the suspect -- who is in the Belton Municipal Jail -- are not being released at this time, according to Belton Police.

