Shooting in 7800 block of E. 48th Street leaves 18-year-old girl dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 7800 block of E. 48th Street left an 18-year-old girl dead Saturday morning.

KCPD said officers were called Saturday morning at 3:30 a.m. to that location on a report of a 911 hang up call. While en route, the call was updated to a shooting.

Once they arrived, officers found a victim inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. KCPD said EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim, 18-year-old Zameyanna Williams, dead at the scene.

Officers detained a subject of interest at the scene.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel were also on scene.

