Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Shooting in 7800 block of E. 48th Street leaves 18-year-old girl dead

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 7800 block of E. 48th Street left an 18-year-old girl dead Saturday morning.

KCPD said officers were called Saturday morning at 3:30 a.m. to that location on a report of a 911 hang up call. While en route, the call was updated to a shooting.

Once they arrived, officers found a victim inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. KCPD said EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim, 18-year-old Zameyanna Williams, dead at the scene.

Officers detained a subject of interest at the scene.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel were also on scene.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour
Friday evening, rides at Worlds of Fun operated like phantoms. Staff were performing test runs,...
A look at what awaits when Worlds of Fun opens Saturday
Easter weekend has reconnected a woman to her biological family, relatives who had not seen her...
Sisters meet for first time after more than 50 years
Missing Person
UPDATE: Missing 74-year-old woman found safe
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
KCPD is asking for the public's help to find 22-year-old Xavier Keith.
KCPD searching for missing 22-year-old man
KCPD crash injures 2 Sunday morning
Stabbing in Belton leaves man in critical condition