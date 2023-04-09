Northland Family Seeks Justice After Father Dies After Being Hit By A Car

Near Gladstone, Mo. (KCTV) - A Northland family is searching for answers after the unexpected loss of their father.

73-year-old Rockne “Rocky” Gross was hit by a car on March 23rd near the intersection of Maplewoods Parkway and N. Waldron Avenue, just off Highway 152 and Route 1 near Gladstone. No arrests have been made, and his family and the police are desperately searching for leads.

“We just want accountability,” said Shawnda Gross, one of Rocky’s daughters. “We want somebody to take responsibility.”

The last time Rocky was seen before the crash was on a neighbor’s security camera -- feet away from where he was hit, just moments before the accident. His family and law enforcement are looking for the person who delivered the fatal blow.

“We feel like somebody may have seen something or seen somebody driving erratically with damage to the car shortly thereafter in the area,” said Andrea Grow, another one of Rocky’s daughters. “That’s all we are asking for, just some information that might be shared.”

Rocky Gross battled in the hospital but passed away on March 31st due to his injuries. Rocky was a man of deep faith. He and his wife attended St. James Church in Liberty for more than 45 years.

“This whole Holy Week and Easter weekend is bittersweet for us because it is a time to be joyful and celebrate new life, but it’s very hard when we’re missing so much,” Shawnda Gross said.

The speed limit where Rocky was hit is 40 miles per hour, just outside the entrance to his neighborhood. His daughters, even in their loss, have thought about the driver.

“I know it had to be terrifying for the driver potentially, as well,” said Grow. “I found myself thinking about that person a lot in the first few days after the accident, actually praying for that person because it would be a huge burden to carry. It’s a burden for us, as well.”

The family is experiencing incredible loss, and they say it is made worse by the lack of justice and the unknown.

“I think the peace that you make with it has to come from a deep place, and that’s difficult to do when we still have so many unanswered questions,” Grow said.

“Just come forward and let there be accountability,” Shawnda Gross said. “It would be nice to have more information and have someone step up and take responsibility.”

If you have any information about what happened, you can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.