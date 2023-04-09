Lee’s Summit West alum Shaq Harrison signs with Lakers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Los Angeles Lakers solidified their roster Sunday with a pair of additions just before the NBA Playoffs.

One of the signings made by the Lakers was that of Lee’s Summit West alum Shaquille Harrison. The other was former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson.

OFFICIAL: Shaq's in the Purple & Gold. pic.twitter.com/bdaRCt1Eam — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 9, 2023

Harrison played collegiately at Tulsa from 2012-16. The Lakers are the seventh NBA team he’s played for during his professional career. He played five games for the Portland Trail Blazers this season.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.