Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Lee’s Summit West alum Shaq Harrison signs with Lakers

FILE: Shaquille Harrison, seen here playing for the Chicago Bulls, signed with the Los Angeles...
FILE: Shaquille Harrison, seen here playing for the Chicago Bulls, signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Los Angeles Lakers solidified their roster Sunday with a pair of additions just before the NBA Playoffs.

One of the signings made by the Lakers was that of Lee’s Summit West alum Shaquille Harrison. The other was former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson.

Harrison played collegiately at Tulsa from 2012-16. The Lakers are the seventh NBA team he’s played for during his professional career. He played five games for the Portland Trail Blazers this season.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour
Friday evening, rides at Worlds of Fun operated like phantoms. Staff were performing test runs,...
A look at what awaits when Worlds of Fun opens Saturday
Easter weekend has reconnected a woman to her biological family, relatives who had not seen her...
Sisters meet for first time after more than 50 years
Missing Person
UPDATE: Missing 74-year-old woman found safe
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, congratulates pitcher Aroldis Chapman after...
Pérez, Royals score 5 unanswered runs to stun Giants 6-5
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) is congratulated by Kyle Isbel (28) after hitting a...
Pasquantino, Perez hit home runs as Royals beat Giants 3-1
Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) catches a late throw as Toronto Blue Jays'...
Gausman leads Blue Jays to 3rd straight win over Royals, 6-3
Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is Park Hill South’s baseball team!
Team of the Week: Park Hill South