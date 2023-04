KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 22-year-old man.

Police said Xavier Keith was last seen in the area of 76th and Prospect Avenue.

The 22-year-old Black man is 6-feet tall and 220 pounds, according to KCPD.

If located, police ask anyone to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.