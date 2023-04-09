KCPD crash injures 2 Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving a police car Sunday morning left an officer and another person with non-life-threatening injuries.

KCPD said an investigation revealed that a marked police car, operating with red lights and sirens, was traveling eastbound on 75th Street when it struck a black Honda Civic in the intersection of 75th and Oak Street.

The Civic was struck as it was traveling northbound on Oak.

Police said the crash occurred at 9:17 a.m. Sunday. The driver and sole occupant of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as was the police officer.

KCPD said both drivers are currently in stable condition and an investigation is ongoing.

