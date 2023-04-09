House fire in Lee’s Summit causes extensive damage to residence, no one was injured

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Lee’s Summit fire department responded to a fire in the 600 block of northwest Village drive, early afternoon on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. According to a report, there were many callers reporting on a fire coming from a residence.

Heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from a single-story, single family home upon the fire department’s arrival.

The only occupant of the home was outside of the burning home, safe. Firefighters were informed of a missing dog and believed the dog was still inside.

Firefighters began to initiate a defensive attack on the fire due to the weakened condition of the structure. At approximately, 3:08 p.m., Lee’s Summit firefighters had the fire under control.

Firefighters determined that the fire originated in the backyard from a grill. Embers from trash burning in a grill next to the house ignited dry vegetation and spread to the structure.

The fire caused extensive damage to the residence. There was no further information on the missing dog.

