FORECAST: Clouds increase Sunday night with scattered showers possible Monday

Forecast for Kansas City on April 9.(KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clouds will increase this evening as our next weather maker moves in late tonight. It will bring a chance for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder between the overnight hours and into the first half of Monday. Temperatures could be a bit cooler with areas that see rain where highs may get stuck in the mid to upper 60s. After the rain winds down clouds eventually clear and temperatures should only fall into the upper 40s and low 50s by daybreak on Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure will build back across the region helping to rebound our temperatures a bit from Wednesday through late in the week. By Friday we’ll be watching for another storm system to develop and bring more rain and thunderstorms along with a cooldown. Once the front from this system slides through temperatures may only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s through early next week.

