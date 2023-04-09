Aging & Style
FORECAST: Beautiful Easter Sunday, rain chances to come

Hitting the lower 70s today!
By Warren Sears
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Easter to those that celebrate! It will be a beautiful day across the board as we eventually climb into the lower 70s. We start the day with sunshine and 40s, warming to the 60s by brunch time and the lower 70s by the afternoon. Extra cloud coverage begins to move in as the day progresses. A few showers will be found out west on the Kansas side, but there is a slim chance one sneaks closer to the metro later in the day. The better shot for showers comes late Sunday into early Monday morning. A few embedded rumbles are possible during the overnight into the start of Monday. This will not be a washout by any means, but your morning commute could be a bit damp. We stay mainly in the upper 60s on Monday, with 70s back in the forecast on Tuesday. It will be a warm week ahead with mid to upper 70s through Friday. There is another storm system we are watching for Friday and Saturday of this next weekend, a few showers and storms will be possible.

