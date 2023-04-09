Aging & Style
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
(LOTUS/Morris family)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The bodies of Chuck and Charley Morris have been recovered after having gone missing while on a spring break trip in Arkansas.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, after 24 days, the bodies were found using technology and efforts by all personnel.

“Major Kenneth Paul led the search efforts utilizing many resources from across the nation and organized the daily operations of these efforts. Yesterday, efforts were combined with Carroll County MDS and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team (CAM SAR) out of Tennessee. They were able to utilize their Underwater ROV in a challenging environment that exceeded depths of 180′,” Benton County, Ark. Sheriff Hollway said.

On March 16 at 11 a.m., the father-son duo reportedly left Lost Bridge on Beaver Lake near Fayetteville, Arkansas. Hours later, they were reported missing.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said early on part of its team found a kayak along with a life jacket but nothing else.

“Sheriff Holloway, along with the family of Chuck and Charley, would like to thank all the men and women who donated their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men,” the sheriff’s office said.

