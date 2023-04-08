Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Sisters meet for first time after more than 50 years

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Easter weekend has reconnected a woman to her biological family, relatives who had not seen her in decades.

At the KCI baggage claim on Friday, Melisa Hergert and her aunt, Deb Witig, anxiously awaited a 1:30 flight from Dallas.

They were picking up a woman who they had never met in person before. And yet, the three of them shared a deep connection.

“As a small child, I heard that I had a sister that was given up for adoption,” Hergert said. “But, I never expected that I’d ever meet her.”

Hergert’s mother had placed her older sister, Amy Leonard, for adoption more than 50 years ago. The two had never met.

But, last fall, Witig decided to start searching. She had always wondered what happened to Hergert’s sister. She said her sister, Laura Hergert, had been a young mother and was struggling.

“It was just this missing piece to our family puzzle,” Witig said.

It turned out that Leonard, who lives in Dallas, had also been curious about her birth mother. She took a DNA test and managed to connect with her biological relatives, including her sister. They organized a meetup this weekend on her spring break.

“I’ve always been curious,” Leonard said. “I thought this was the time to do it, if I’m going to do it. I started piecing together information and figured out I had siblings. I couldn’t not do it.”

Leonard, Witig and Hergert were in tears as they hugged inside the terminal for the first time. They’d planned to make lasagna together and visit local wineries. But, most importantly, they planned to get to know each other as family.

“It’s very overwhelming, exciting. There are no words for it. Just pure joy,” Leonard said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
Pictures of the suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon have...
Pictures of suspect released following robbery at Wells Fargo in Leawood
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
3 KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

The NFL is already in town weeks before the first pick of the Draft is announced, teaming up...
NFL implements environmental program around signature events
In the bill that was approved, there is an unlimited statute of limitations on the criminal...
Kansas legislature approves landmark reform to child sex abuse law
Easter weekend has reconnected a woman to her biological family, relatives who had not seen her...
Sisters meet for first time after more than 50 years
Ray County Jail escapee is in custody, will face charges for attack on correctional officer
Ray County Jail escapee is in custody, will face charges for attack on correctional officer