NFL implements environmental program around signature events

By Josh Jackson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL has implemented a comprehensive environmental program around signature events.

The next signature event on the league’s docket is the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the NFL Green team is working to help end hunger in Kansas City.

The NFL is already in town weeks before the first pick of the Draft is announced, teaming up with KC Community Gardens to plant a fruit tree orchard at Mimi’s Pantry in Riverside, Missouri.

“We have a lot of people come out,” said NFL Green Director Jack Groh. “Maybe some of them are attracted not so much by planting trees but because it has something to do with the NFL Draft. What we find is, people may be attracted by the big event but they get out here, plant some trees. They have a great time doing it, they feel good at the end of the day because they accomplished something.”

Community volunteers planted 51 fruit trees, four bush cherries, and nearly 100 feet of blackberry beds at the nonprofit Mimi’s Pantry.

“We had wanted to do an orchard, so that was kind of already in the plan,” said Mimi’s Pantry Executive Director Kelley Catterson. “The sponsorship coming from the NFL was a surprise. It was truly meaningful. It means that they see what we’re doing in our community. I think it’s awesome that they come into communities during the NFL Draft and other big NFL events and see what we’re doing and then give back by helping us.”

This is one of a number of community greening initiatives planned around the NFL Draft, which will be held here in Kansas City April 27, 28 and 29.

Ray County Jail escapee is in custody, will face charges for attack on correctional officer
Easter weekend has reconnected a woman to her biological family, relatives who had not seen her...
