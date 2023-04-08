Aging & Style
A look at what awaits when Worlds of Fun opens Saturday

By Betsy Webster
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friday evening, rides at Worlds of Fun operated like phantoms. Staff were performing test runs, with a mandated 50 rounds per ride without passengers before people start piling in on opening day.

The amusement park opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 7.

This year is the park’s 50th anniversary. They are resurrecting the Zambezi Zinger for the occasion, a beloved rollercoaster of yore. Construction is still underway. Staff anticipate having it up and running in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Rita Hanch, the amusement park’s marketing manager, said a lot of people remember it fondly from their childhood as a sort of starter rollercoaster that was fun but not super scary. The 21st century version going up now is a wood/steel hybrid.

“It’s reimagined,” Hanch described. “Some of your favorite elements of the ride are back. So, that spiral lift hill, that mid-course tunnel and then, of course, the tight turns on the original Zambezi Zinger will be back in the reimagined Zambezi Zinger.”

Meanwhile, the Monsoon, Falcon’s Flight and a few of the Snoopy rides have been discontinued.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration, a museum will be opening next month in the Tivoli Theater with artifacts from some of the most popular retired rides.

They are open weekends only until Memorial Day weekend, when they operate all week long.

