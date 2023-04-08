Aging & Style
KCPD has issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing, almost 75-year-old woman diagnosed with schizophrenia and psychosis

Missing Person
Missing Person(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is searching for a woman, last seen late Saturday morning at approximately 11:30 a.m. near 3707 east 47th Terrance, number 107 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gaynell M. Harris-Moore is a black female with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige and black jacket and blue or black jeans.

Harris-Moore is about 180 pounds and was traveling on foot.

Harris-Moore’s family is concerned about her safety and well-being due to medical issues.

If anyone has any information or is Harris-Moore is located, KCPD is asking for you to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

