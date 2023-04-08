Independence police looking for missing 16-year-old
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who has not been seen since Friday afternoon.
According to the police, Lauren Calles-Mendez was last seen at 1:40 p.m. in the area of 8th Street and Sterling Avenue. She was on a bicycle.
She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a dark shirt with long sleeves and gray sweatpants.
If you have seen her or know where she might be, call Independence’s dispatchers at 816-836-3600 or your local police department.
Reference report #2023-22900.
