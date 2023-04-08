Aging & Style
FORECAST: Warm and quiet weekend ahead

By Warren Sears
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What a beautiful spring weekend we have in store! A cool start to Saturday turns into a pleasant afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s and lower 70s across the metro. With high pressure in place, we will see abundant sunshine and a light southeast breeze from 5 to 15 mph. Great day to get outside!

Overnight temperatures will take a dip to the lower 40s with a few clouds from time to time. Easter Sunday starts with a jacket, but will turn out to be another gorgeous day. We will see 60s through brunch, with lower 70s by the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry, but let’s watch for a shower or two later in the day. The better rain chance comes Sunday night into Monday morning with our next storm system. It will not be a washout Monday by any means, but a few morning showers are possible. Aside from that rain chance, we have a mostly dry and pleasant stretch ahead. Many days in the 70s and lower 80s fill the next 10 days!

