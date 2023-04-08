Aging & Style
FORECAST: Dry and mild conditions expected this evening as temperatures return to the 50s after dark

By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dry and mild conditions expected this evening as temperatures return to the 50s after dark. By early Sunday look for mostly sunny skies with lows in the low to mid 40s. By the afternoon a few more clouds may develop otherwise it will be even warmer with highs soaring into the low 70s. Our next disturbance comes in from the northwest bringing us scattered showers starting as early as 11pm Sunday for areas to the northeast of Kansas City. Rain will be slow to taper off Monday morning pushing to the southeast by midday into the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder could be heard, but no severe weather expected at this time. As we dry out Monday evening temperatures will gradually return to the upper 40s overnight. A ridge of high pressure will once again return bringing several dry and warmer days ahead. Highs by the middle and second half of the week could flirt with 80 degrees.

