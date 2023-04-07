Aging & Style
Worlds of Fun gates open Saturday

Worlds of Fun getting set for opening day.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun will kick off its 50th anniversary on the earliest date in a decade on April 8. For the 50th year, Worlds of Fun will offer a “trip around the world” with rides, entertainment and food. To celebrate 50 years, the park will offer “50 Nights of Fire,” which will reintroduce fan favorites from the past decades.

This year, the park will offer a silver pass, which gives members unlimited visits for $94. Daily tickets start at $40, and all season dining will cost $109.

The highly anticipated rebirth of the Zambezi Zinger will not debut on opening day, but staff say it will be introduced in Spring 2023.

You can order tickets to the park here.

