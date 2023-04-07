Aging & Style
Walk-away resident turns himself in at Wichita Work Release Facility

Minimum-custody resident Kyler K. Milbrandt turned himself in to the Wichita Work Release...
Minimum-custody resident Kyler K. Milbrandt turned himself in to the Wichita Work Release Facility several hours after being placed on escape status last night.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Minimum-custody resident Kyler K. Milbrandt turned himself in to the Wichita Work Release Facility several hours after being placed on escape status last night.

Kansas Department of Corrections said Milbrandt, 29-year-old American Indian male, was reported missing when he did not return to the facility after work. He returned to the facility at 1:30 a.m. and was placed under arrest and will be charged with one count of escape.

Kansas Department of Corrections indicated Milbrandt is serving a sentence for convictions in Reno County of drug possession, theft, and aggravated assault.

Kansas Department of Corrections noted the Wichita Work Release Facility, a satellite unit of the Winfield Correctional Facility, is an all-male, minimum-custody state prison with a population of 146.

