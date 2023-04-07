Aging & Style
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour

The musicians made the announcements after Bud Light partnered with trans-influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.(KMOV/CNN (custom credit) | KMOV/CNN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars are eliminating Anheuser-Busch products from their tours and venues after the company revealed a partnership with a popular online transgender person, Dylan Mulvaney.

Kid Rock posted a video response to Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney during March Madness that spread quickly, prompting similar reactions from other celebrities.

John Rich announced that his bar in Nashville, Redneck Riviera, will replace Bud Light products. Shortly after, Travis Tritt announced all Anheuser-Busch products would be removed from his tour.

These announcements came after Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney during the brand’s March Madness contest. Bud Light sent Mulvaney cans with her face on them to celebrate her 365 days of womanhood as part of the company’s $15,000 #EasyCarryContest on social media.

Kid Rock responded to the partnership by posting a video to Twitter that captures him shooting at cases of Bud Light.

Days later John Rich asked Twitter what beer should replace Bud Light at his Nashville bar.

Travis Tritt then announced his tour will be getting rid of all Anheuser-Busch products and said many other artists are following suit. He added, “Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and cancelled. I have no such fear.”

