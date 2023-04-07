Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Threat made at DMV results in charges for Lansing man

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lansing man who threatened a DMV employee has been sentenced.

Dennis J. Brockenshire, a 62-year-old man from Lansing, pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge after waving his right to a trial on March 24, 2023.

Brockenshire was at the Leavenworth DMV on the morning of Aug. 9, 2022, when -- according to witnesses -- he became upset and verbally threatened a DMV employee. Following his threat, the DMV office was closed for the remainder of that day.

Court documents said that Brockenshire was at the DMV with his mother and was trying to obtain a driver’s license in the state of Kansas, something a security guard said he’d made multiple trips to the DMV in an attempt to get. When he was denied a license once again, Brockenshire became upset.

Office staff told the man that Brockenshire had a hold on his license out of New York and he would need to resolve that issue with offices in New York.

Lansing Police Department officers eventually responded to his home, where he again became agitated.

“We all know how people can get frustrated at the DMV, but there’s never a reason to lose your cool,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

Brockenshire was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but the court suspended that sentence and granted supervised probation for a period of 12 months.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
3 KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Pictures of the suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon have...
Pictures of suspect released following robbery at Wells Fargo in Leawood
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

FILE — Lee’s Summit North High School hosted the Greater Kansas City Regional robotics...
Health officials investigating GI illness outbreak from recent robotics tournament
FILE
Kansas passes anti-ESG bill, but it’s milder than some want
Worlds of Fun getting set for opening day.
Worlds of Fun gates open Saturday
Worlds of Fun getting set for opening day.
Worlds of Fun gates open Saturday