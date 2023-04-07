Threat made at DMV results in charges for Lansing man

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lansing man who threatened a DMV employee has been sentenced.

Dennis J. Brockenshire, a 62-year-old man from Lansing, pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge after waving his right to a trial on March 24, 2023.

Brockenshire was at the Leavenworth DMV on the morning of Aug. 9, 2022, when -- according to witnesses -- he became upset and verbally threatened a DMV employee. Following his threat, the DMV office was closed for the remainder of that day.

Court documents said that Brockenshire was at the DMV with his mother and was trying to obtain a driver’s license in the state of Kansas, something a security guard said he’d made multiple trips to the DMV in an attempt to get. When he was denied a license once again, Brockenshire became upset.

Office staff told the man that Brockenshire had a hold on his license out of New York and he would need to resolve that issue with offices in New York.

Lansing Police Department officers eventually responded to his home, where he again became agitated.

“We all know how people can get frustrated at the DMV, but there’s never a reason to lose your cool,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

Brockenshire was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but the court suspended that sentence and granted supervised probation for a period of 12 months.

