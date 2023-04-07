Plane crashes in field near Gardner Municipal Airport
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated there were no major injuries following a plane crash Friday morning.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reported a small plane went down in a field near the Gardner Municipal Airport.
The Kansas Highway Patrol has not returned a request for an update on the status of anyone who was on board.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
