Plane crashes in field near Gardner Municipal Airport

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office stated a plane crashed Friday morning near the Gardner...
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office stated a plane crashed Friday morning near the Gardner Municipal Airport.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated there were no major injuries following a plane crash Friday morning.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reported a small plane went down in a field near the Gardner Municipal Airport.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has not returned a request for an update on the status of anyone who was on board.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

