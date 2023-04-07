Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Beatrice

Beatrice.
Beatrice.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Melissa's Second Chances)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Hi, I’m Beatrice.

The first things you will notice about me are my beautiful calico coat and unique blue eyes. Luckily, I am just as beautiful on the inside!

I am happy at my foster mom’s house, but I’d really love a home of my own again. After being diagnosed with a manageable medical condition (diabetes), my previous owner surrendered me to the vet. Luckily, Melissa’s Second Chances (MSC) is helping me find my new family.

I don’t need much. I’m so easy! I would be happy to live with a quiet dog, and my best  friend in my foster home is a teenage girl. I like to hang out with my people in their home office, and I hop into bed with them at night.

I love face rubs and wait until you hear how loud I can purr!

The diabetes is managed with insulin and diet. I am good about getting my insulin! The people at MSC can teach you all about it.

If you have a quiet home and are comfortable helping me manage my diabetes, have your people contact my people!

To learn more, visit the website for Melissa’s Second Chances. There is a $50 adoption fee.

