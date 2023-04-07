Olathe School District parents seek bus solution

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Olathe School District does not have enough bus drivers to get its students to and from school on time. On Thursday, the district was supposed to announce a plan to help ease the burden on the driver shortage, but that didn’t happen. Instead, the district discussed other options to solve the bus problem, but no decision was made.

Currently, the Olathe School District is using “rolling bus blackouts” -- where certain routes are not available five days a week. The situation has placed significant stress on families in the district.

“There are families that have to go to work every day,” said Olathe school district parent Ryan Forshee. “We can’t take time away from our own employment to be able to get the kids the education they need.”

District parents accept that there might not be a perfect situation for everyone. Still, they want to see a solution that works for the majority of people.

“We’re never going to be able to appease 100% of people,” said Matt Sapp. “We have to find something that is going to hit the right targets. I think it’s probably best if we focus on the folks who are most in need, most at risk.”

The district discussed potential interventions for the upcoming school year. They include:

Continued or increased transportation blackouts

Reduction and/or elimination of safety variances in transportation

Reduction and/or elimination of pay ride transportation services

Adjustments to 21st Century Academy transportation services

Bus stop consolidation

Further reductions in field trip availability

Continued early dismissal and missed class time for athletic and charity events

Parents say if the school says it will provide transportation, it needs to.

“If you offer it, stand behind it,” said Raychel Vorhies. “That’s what we are teaching our kids. Stick to your word. Don’t just go, ‘Oh, that’s not going to work now.’”

“It will also affect students who won’t show up to school on time because they might forced to walk,” said Forshee. “The winter, the rain, the different conditions, or maybe the child doesn’t have anyone at home to motivate them.

Still, the parents have not lost faith in the district.

“I think the school district has great people here, and they’re working very hard, but it’s hard problem,” said Sapp. “It’s all going to be a compromise, so let’s find the best compromise.”

