Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Olathe School District parents seek bus solution

By Mark Poulose
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Olathe School District does not have enough bus drivers to get its students to and from school on time. On Thursday, the district was supposed to announce a plan to help ease the burden on the driver shortage, but that didn’t happen. Instead, the district discussed other options to solve the bus problem, but no decision was made.

Currently, the Olathe School District is using “rolling bus blackouts” -- where certain routes are not available five days a week. The situation has placed significant stress on families in the district.

“There are families that have to go to work every day,” said Olathe school district parent Ryan Forshee. “We can’t take time away from our own employment to be able to get the kids the education they need.”

District parents accept that there might not be a perfect situation for everyone. Still, they want to see a solution that works for the majority of people.

“We’re never going to be able to appease 100% of people,” said Matt Sapp. “We have to find something that is going to hit the right targets. I think it’s probably best if we focus on the folks who are most in need, most at risk.”

The district discussed potential interventions for the upcoming school year. They include:

  • Continued or increased transportation blackouts
  • Reduction and/or elimination of safety variances in transportation
  • Reduction and/or elimination of pay ride transportation services
  • Adjustments to 21st Century Academy transportation services
  • Bus stop consolidation
  • Further reductions in field trip availability
  • Continued early dismissal and missed class time for athletic and charity events

Parents say if the school says it will provide transportation, it needs to.

“If you offer it, stand behind it,” said Raychel Vorhies. “That’s what we are teaching our kids. Stick to your word. Don’t just go, ‘Oh, that’s not going to work now.’”

“It will also affect students who won’t show up to school on time because they might forced to walk,” said Forshee. “The winter, the rain, the different conditions, or maybe the child doesn’t have anyone at home to motivate them.

Still, the parents have not lost faith in the district.

“I think the school district has great people here, and they’re working very hard, but it’s hard problem,” said Sapp. “It’s all going to be a compromise, so let’s find the best compromise.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
3 KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Pictures of the suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon have...
Pictures of suspect released following robbery at Wells Fargo in Leawood
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

Olathe School Board discusses driver shortage
Olathe School District parents seek bus solution
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
5 dead, multiple injured after EF2 tornado in Bollinger Co., Mo.
A house fire in Overland Park Friday morning displaced four people and left significant damage...
Four transported to hospital, dog rescued from OP house fire
Car crashes into tree, killing 2 in KCMO