Olathe police trying to locate runaway who may be on bike

Tymaree Thompson.
Tymaree Thompson.(Provided by the Olathe Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department is looking for a 13-year-old endangered runaway who may be on a bicycle.

The police said Tymaree Thompson was last seen earlier today in the 15100 block of W. 147th Terrace.

At the time, he was wearing a gray hoodie, ripped jeans and black boots.

The police said he may be traveling by bike.

He is listed as endangered due to his age and prescribed medication, the police said.

He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is or where he might be, call Olathe police at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

