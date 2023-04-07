Officers wounded in Wednesday afternoon shooting released from hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The three police officers wounded in a shooting Wednesday responding to an undercover fentanyl bust have been released from the hospital.

The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. in the area of North 18th Street and Wood Avenue, south of Parallel Parkway.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department officers were following up on an investigation from a few days prior that involved drug dealers accused of selling large amounts of fentanyl. They were undercover and were again trying to purchase fentanyl pills as part of that follow-up. However, the deal went bad.

Tactical officers were in the area of 18th and Wood when they tried to stop a vehicle that had the suspects from the investigation inside. Once the vehicle stopped and they tried conducting an arrest, gunfire erupted from the suspect vehicle.

The KCKPD officers exchanged gunfire with the suspects. Three police officers were taken to University of Kansas Health System with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two were released from the hospital Thursday morning, and the third was released Friday.

According to KCPD, three adult male suspects were injured. They also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials stated Thursday afternoon that two other police officers sustained injuries due to scrap metal and were treated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.