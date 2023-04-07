Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

New superintendent shares her vision for Kansas City Public Schools

By Josh Jackson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From losing accreditation to school closures, leading Kansas City Public Schools has had its challenges over the last couple decades. But, newly named Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said she is up for the task and the future is bright.

Now that the “interim” tag has been removed, she’s sharing her vision for the future.

She started as a music teacher in the early 2000s at Northeast High School. Now, Dr. Jennifer Collier is at the helm of KCPS.

“I have become a part of this community,” Collier said. “I’m fully invested in this community. The district needs and deserves stability.”

Collier recently helped guide the district through the primitive stages of a restructuring plan, responding to community feedback by reducing the number of school closures.

Community engagement and working collaboratively are high on her list of priorities.

“You can do the right thing at the wrong time and the wrong way,” said Collier. “I think it’s important to ensure that -- as we go through processes like that, as we make critical decisions -- that we don’t do things to people. Instead, we’re doing it with people. I believe there is power in the collective genius.”

The veteran educator said she’s recruiting diverse instructors who resemble those they teach. 90% of KCPS is made up of students of color.

“The research tells us why that’s important,” Collier added. ”It’s important when children can see a reflection of themselves in the staff members in their buildings and in the curriculum. It doesn’t just benefit children of color; it actually benefits all children.”

KCPS has had issues in the past with students leaving during district accreditation struggles, but Collier is touting recent improvements while working to continue that momentum.

“I want folks to look back and say, ‘How in the world did Kansas City Public Schools achieve that? Wasn’t that the district that was unaccredited?’” she said, smiling. “Yeah, but look where we are now. I dare to believe that we can achieve things that some people have never dreamed of for Kansas City Public Schools.”

KCPS is offering incentives to recruit top-tier talent to the district.

A four-day workweek is not in the plan like some surrounding districts. However, Collier said the district has beefed up the benefits package and now has the highest starting salary for districts in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
3 KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free
Generic.
78-year-old woman arrested following bank robbery in Pleasant Hill
FILE — Several Kansas City-area cities voted to approve a three percent sales tax on adult-use...
Missouri voters approve additional sales tax on recreational marijuana

Latest News

Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of N. 18th Street and Wood...
3 officers wounded by gunfire, 2 suffer scrap metal injuries in KCK shooting
It is illegal in Kansas to dispose of dead animals on public property including public creeks...
Crews discover illegal dumping, coyote carcasses disposed of near waterways
“I have become a part of this community,” Dr. Jennifer Collier said. “I’m fully invested in...
New superintendent shares her vision for Kansas City Public Schools
A group of six boys from a Kansas City middle school robotics team will soon be heading to...
Middle school robotics team has eyes set on international tournament