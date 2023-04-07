New superintendent shares her vision for Kansas City Public Schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From losing accreditation to school closures, leading Kansas City Public Schools has had its challenges over the last couple decades. But, newly named Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said she is up for the task and the future is bright.

Now that the “interim” tag has been removed, she’s sharing her vision for the future.

She started as a music teacher in the early 2000s at Northeast High School. Now, Dr. Jennifer Collier is at the helm of KCPS.

“I have become a part of this community,” Collier said. “I’m fully invested in this community. The district needs and deserves stability.”

Collier recently helped guide the district through the primitive stages of a restructuring plan, responding to community feedback by reducing the number of school closures.

Community engagement and working collaboratively are high on her list of priorities.

“You can do the right thing at the wrong time and the wrong way,” said Collier. “I think it’s important to ensure that -- as we go through processes like that, as we make critical decisions -- that we don’t do things to people. Instead, we’re doing it with people. I believe there is power in the collective genius.”

The veteran educator said she’s recruiting diverse instructors who resemble those they teach. 90% of KCPS is made up of students of color.

“The research tells us why that’s important,” Collier added. ”It’s important when children can see a reflection of themselves in the staff members in their buildings and in the curriculum. It doesn’t just benefit children of color; it actually benefits all children.”

KCPS has had issues in the past with students leaving during district accreditation struggles, but Collier is touting recent improvements while working to continue that momentum.

“I want folks to look back and say, ‘How in the world did Kansas City Public Schools achieve that? Wasn’t that the district that was unaccredited?’” she said, smiling. “Yeah, but look where we are now. I dare to believe that we can achieve things that some people have never dreamed of for Kansas City Public Schools.”

KCPS is offering incentives to recruit top-tier talent to the district.

A four-day workweek is not in the plan like some surrounding districts. However, Collier said the district has beefed up the benefits package and now has the highest starting salary for districts in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.