Man convicted in 2022 fatal shooting at 12th & Grand

Toney Lamont Powell.
Toney Lamont Powell.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been convicted of murder following a shooting that happened at 12th and Grand in October of 2022.

A jury convicted 22-year-old Toney Lamont Powell of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the area of 12th and Grand on Oct. 19, 2022, after receiving a call about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Donald Moore suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Witnesses told police that Moore and Powell had been friends until Powell accused Moore of “ratting” on him to police as they were investigating a different shooting.

The victim’s mother also told detectives that her son had called her and told her who shot him.

Detectives found surveillance that showed Powell in the area where the shooting happened.

