Man convicted in 2021 fatal shooting at Blue Valley Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been convicted of multiple charges that were filed in connection with a fatal shooting at Blue Valley Market in 2021.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 32-year-old Byron Fowler has been convicted of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to Blue Valley Market in the area of 43rd and Cleveland on Nov. 26, 2021, after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Edmon E. Alexander suffering from gunshot wounds. He ultimately died at the hospital.

Police found that surveillance caught the shooting on video. It showed that shots were fired from the passenger side and backseat of one vehicle into another vehicle.

Fowler confirmed for police that he and codefendants were at the market when, according to him, an altercation took place with the victim. Fowler told police that they fired shots only after Alexander shot at them.

