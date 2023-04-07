Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KS Legislature Wrap: ‘Parent’s Bill of Rights,’ childcare regulations head to governor

(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As an eventful week in the Kansas Legislature continues, lawmakers sent a few more bills to the governor Thursday.

Amendments to House Bill 2236, the ‘Parent’s Bill of Rights’ that allows parents to pull their students out of classes and lessons they find objectionable, were worked out in a joint conference.

It was then approved by the House, who had initially rejected the Senate’s version of the bill.

Neither chamber had enough votes to override a possible veto from Governor Laura Kelly, who vetoed similar legislation last year.

In a similar process, the House has sent House Bill 2344 to the governor’s desk. The legislation sets measures for childcare facilities to bypass certain licensing and training requirements.

Support for the proposal is divided between various childcare groups.

Boys and Girls Clubs and Stormont Vail spoke in favor of the bill, citing the need for expanded childcare availability. Opposed to it are groups including Child Care Aware and KDHE, who advised against lowering childcare standards.

The House returned later in the night to pass several bills on Final action.

House Bill 2100 was replaced in conference with legislation banning ESG criteria from being used for investment by state agencies. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson praised the passage.

“I commend the Legislature for its passage of this bill to ensure Kansas taxpayer dollars are invested in ways that maximize returns – and not used to advance political agendas,” a statement from Johnson reads. “As I said when I testified in support of this bill, when it comes to investing state dollars, the priority must remain focused on free-market principles and the traditional, non-politicized meaning of fiduciary duty. That duty acknowledges that the foremost goal of the investment of public funds is to produce the highest returns with the lowest acceptable risk. As State Treasurer, and a member of the KPERS Board, I take my fiduciary duty seriously, and I appreciate the efforts of the Legislature to ensure that the law is clear that public investment decisions be solely guided by the financial interests of Kansas taxpayers and beneficiaries.”

House Bill 2184, which now contains the state budget, was approved as well. Funding for education was taken out to consider separately.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
Pictures of the suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon have...
Pictures of suspect released following robbery at Wells Fargo in Leawood
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
3 KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

Justin Robinson was taken to the Clay County Jail after he was extradited back to Missouri.
Escaped Ray County inmate placed in custody at Clay County Jail
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
Officers wounded in Wednesday afternoon shooting released from hospital
Deputy-involved shooting in the 5000 Block of West Sunshine.
Man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Greene County, Mo.
Officials will discuss proposed revisions to the Kansas Food Code at a hearing at 1 p.m. on...
Hearing to discuss revisions to Kansas Food Code
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office stated a plane crashed Friday morning near the Gardner...
No injuries reported after plane crashes in field near Gardner Municipal Airport