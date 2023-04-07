KDOC searching for inmate who walked away from Wichita Work Release

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) asks for the public’s help in the search for a minimum-security inmate accused of walking away from Wichita Work Release Facility.

The department of corrections said 29-year-old Kyler K. Milbrandt “was placed on escape status” a little before 9 p.m. Thursday after he didn’t return to the facility after work.

KDOC said Milbrandt is serving a sentence for a convictions of drug possession, theft and aggravated assault out of Reno County.

Milbrandt stands about six feet tall and weighs about 209 pounds. He as brown eyes and brown hair.

“Anyone with information on Milbrandt can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-779-5814, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911,” KDOC advised.

