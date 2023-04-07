Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KDOC searching for inmate who walked away from Wichita Work Release

The Kansas Department of Corrections asks for help in the search for Kyler Milbrandt, a...
The Kansas Department of Corrections asks for help in the search for Kyler Milbrandt, a minimum-security inmate who walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility.(KDOC)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) asks for the public’s help in the search for a minimum-security inmate accused of walking away from Wichita Work Release Facility.

The department of corrections said 29-year-old Kyler K. Milbrandt “was placed on escape status” a little before 9 p.m. Thursday after he didn’t return to the facility after work.

KDOC said Milbrandt is serving a sentence for a convictions of drug possession, theft and aggravated assault  out of Reno County.

Milbrandt stands about six feet tall and weighs about 209 pounds. He as brown eyes and brown hair.

“Anyone with information on Milbrandt can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-779-5814, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911,” KDOC advised.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
3 KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Pictures of the suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon have...
Pictures of suspect released following robbery at Wells Fargo in Leawood
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
5 dead, multiple injured after EF2 tornado in Bollinger Co., Mo.
A house fire in Overland Park Friday morning displaced four people and left significant damage...
Four transported to hospital, dog rescued from OP house fire
Car crashes into tree, killing 2 in KCMO
Time is running out for a chance to get your fur kid a leading role at Starlight Theater.
How to get your dog a starring role in Legally Blonde at Starlight