KCPD looking for missing, endangered woman last seen April 4

Heather M. Harms.
Heather M. Harms.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who has not been since since Tuesday, April 4.

According to the police, 28-year-old Heather M. Harms was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. that day in the area of 106th and N. Dalton Avenue in KCMO.

At that time, she was wearing a gray jacket and black leggings. She was traveling on foot and carrying a handbag.

Her family is concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and who weighs 110 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about where she is or where she might be is asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220. You can also call 911.

