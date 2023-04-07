KCFD working to extinguish fire at 39th & Broadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is working to extinguish a blaze in the area of 39th and Broadway.

The fire department said it started at 9:01 p.m.

The structure on fire contains some businesses, including a tattoo shop.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are working defensively, or from the outside, to extinguish the fire.

