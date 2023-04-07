Kansas City organization readies area competitors for realizing pro wrestling dreams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The tattoo shop that inked up KCTV5′s own Greg Bennett let us know one of the owners is also a co-owner of a regional wrestling organization in Kansas City.

“If you’ve never been to an independent wrestling show before, the first you’re going notice is just how loud it is when the guys get slammed in the ring. How loud it is when a guy punches another guy. You’re going to get up close and personal to all that action,” said Central States Wrestling co-owner Michael Strider.

The world just witnessed another WWE WrestleMania event that generated more than $21.6 million dollars, breaking the previous record by 27 percent according to the WWE. But where do these people start? We may see celebrities make an appearance or two, for everyone else, it starts in companies like CSW.

“I book wrestlers in Central States Wrestling who have the potential to be in the WWE,” said Strider.

CSW has seen that happen with Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and a few more making it from regional talent to their name known worldwide. Co-Owner Joe McDonald knew they needed to stand out right away back when this started in 2002.

“Production was a big thing for me, like okay, let’s shoot these shows professionally. At the time we were one of the first independent wrestling companies out of the gates to do DVDs,” he said.

It takes time and patience to get to that level, but all of the wrestlers are chasing that dream.

“The passion of the fans is the same, the effort by the wrestlers is the same,” said McDonald.

Giving us shows like what hundreds will see Saturday night at the Lenexa National Guard Armory.

“There will be some venues and some promotions that are less reputable, and we all have the war stories on that, but there are going to be some hopefully like we are, that is more reputable and will take care of their talent,” said Strider.

Hours upon hours of training every single week has to be done to sustain the bumps these people take.

“You get a little more intimate with the fans, they’re up a lot closer. Instead of a few thousand, we got about 500 packed in there,” said pro wrestler and co-owner of the Kansas City Pro Wrestling Academy Moonshine Mantell.

The independent wrestling scene is all over the United States giving lifelong fans of the art a way to follow their passion.

Pro wrestler and co-owner of KC Pro Wrestling Academy Hoodie Howlett said, “You can do it for 15, 20, 30 years and still not know everything about it so your game evolves so much, and my game evolved so much even over the last, like, year that I’ve been a part of Central States.”

Wrestlers like Howlett and Moonshine had to move to Kansas City just for a chance to live out their dream. They two came here several years ago for a separate company that didn’t last but they got the necessary experience. Howlett represents Denver and Moonshine comes from Texas.

“Once I kind of got the itch, I never stopped scratching,” said Moonshine.

The two and their crews are set to meet in the ring Saturday night for battle.

“There’s a sprinkle of violence in there but what we’re really trying to do is just put Central States on the map,” said Howlett.

Moonshine said, “You’re going to get Miracle Violence Reborn versus the Howletts. It’s going to be one of the most hard-hitting matches this entire city has ever seen.”

As co-owners of the academy, the two also teach the next generation of wrestlers.

For ticket information to Saturday’s event, click here.

