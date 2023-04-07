How to get your dog a starring role in Legally Blonde at Starlight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Time is running out for a chance to get your fur kid a leading role at Starlight Theater.

They’re auditioning pups to play a Bruiser Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical. Starlight started taking submissions for their next star of the stage 10 days ago. Pet parents have three days left to put their pup in the running for the role of Bruiser, the best bud of protagonist Elle Woods.

Not many shows call for dog actors, but Starlight has always gone with the professionals in the ones that do.

“Traditionally, we will bring in show dogs professional show dogs, normally from New York City,” said Caroline Gibel, Starlight’s Director of Programming.

The amateur audition videos submitted so far include a chichi who can cha-cha, a Pom who can shake, and a chihuahua named Marley who went swiftly from sit to lie down, spin around and high five. Plus, a narrated account of a day in the life of a little dude who demonstrates both play and snuggle skills.

“The thing that struck me the most, so far, is each one has a distinctive personality, which I love,” Gibel remarked.

Marley’s mom got show-specific with a demo of him rocking a spot in her purse. If you’ve ever seen the musical or the movie it’s based on, you’ll know why that’s essential.

The Starlight production will be directed and choreographed by Nikki Snelson, who originated the role of Brooke Wyndham in the original 2007 Broadway production. The story follows the transformation of L.A. sorority gal Elle Woods as she “tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams” at Harvard Law School.

A news release describes the preferred characteristics for her canine companion actor as follows:

“The ideal Bruiser must have a laid-back, relaxed disposition, as he or she will appear on stage each night with bright lights, music, and an excited audience watching. The dog should be friendly with other dogs and people and be comfortable being picked up, carried, and placed in and out of a handbag. The dog should be aware and responsive to commands, and the owner should be available for all rehearsals and shows.”

“I mean, the stage for anybody -- let alone a dog -- can be pretty crazy backstage,” Gibel explained. “There’s a lot of moving parts, lots of different sound effects, lighting effects.”

No pressure though! The show is lighthearted and campy enough that a few furry flubs won’t kill the vibe one bit.

“Everyone will just roll with it and the audience will love it,” Gibel said. “So, of course, it’s going to be a win-win no matter what.”

The first round of auditions is easy. Just post a video of your fur friend showing off their stuff on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and tag @kcstarlight. On Sunday, they’ll narrow down the pool for in-person callbacks on April 16.

The show runs from July 7 to 13.

For more information, visit kcstarlight.com.

