Health officials investigating GI illness outbreak from recent robotics tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 70 cases of a gastrointestinal illness have been linked to a recent robotics competition.

Lee’s Summit North High School hosted the Greater Kansas City Regional robotics competition from March 29-April 1, with schools from Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and even Brazil competing.

After dozens of attendees reported being sick following the tournament, the Jackson County Health Department is investigating what it has called “an outbreak of an unidentified gastrointestinal illness.”

The health department stated that as of Friday, the risk to the general public is low: reported symptoms from this outbreak are mild and include chills, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, and a low-grade fever.

The health department has released the following details to the public:

If you or a household member were associated with this event, the Jackson County Health Department encourages you to complete our survey so that we can gather more information. This survey was sent out through your competition coordinator. If you did not receive a survey, please reach out to our Epidemiology division at JacksonCountyCD@uhkc.org

Common symptoms include chills, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, and a low-grade fever. The vast majority of sick participants recovered at home within 48 hours without medical intervention.

Those who become ill should drink plenty of liquids to prevent dehydration. If someone you are caring for becomes severely dehydrated, seek medical attention immediately.

