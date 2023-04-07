Four transported to hospital, dog rescued from OP house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Fire crews from the Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Departments were called to a house fire in the 8700 block of W. 82nd Street just after 1 a.m. Friday.

OPFD said the first units on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire from a single-story, single-family home with everyone out of the home safely.

As firefighters began an offensive fire attack and searched the home to make sure it was clear, they found a dog and rescued it from a back bedroom. OPFD said the two adults and two young children who lived in the home were all transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The Overland Park Fire Department said it took crews almost an hour to get the fire under their control. The home suffered significant fire and smoke damage throughout.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

