Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Four transported to hospital, dog rescued from OP house fire

A house fire in Overland Park Friday morning displaced four people and left significant damage...
A house fire in Overland Park Friday morning displaced four people and left significant damage to a home in the 8700 block of W. 82nd Street.(Overland Park Fire Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Fire crews from the Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Departments were called to a house fire in the 8700 block of W. 82nd Street just after 1 a.m. Friday.

OPFD said the first units on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire from a single-story, single-family home with everyone out of the home safely.

As firefighters began an offensive fire attack and searched the home to make sure it was clear, they found a dog and rescued it from a back bedroom. OPFD said the two adults and two young children who lived in the home were all transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The Overland Park Fire Department said it took crews almost an hour to get the fire under their control. The home suffered significant fire and smoke damage throughout.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
3 KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Pictures of the suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon have...
Pictures of suspect released following robbery at Wells Fargo in Leawood
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
5 dead, multiple injured after EF2 tornado in Bollinger Co., Mo.
Car crashes into tree, killing 2 in KCMO
Time is running out for a chance to get your fur kid a leading role at Starlight Theater.
How to get your dog a starring role in Legally Blonde at Starlight
The Kansas Department of Corrections asks for help in the search for Kyler Milbrandt, a...
KDOC searching for inmate who walked away from Wichita Work Release