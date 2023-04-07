FORECAST: Sunny conditions, warmer temperatures expected Saturday

High pressure is still in control of our weather, allowing us to be dry and quiet heading into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to warm each afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and low 70s by Easter Sunday. A disturbance will move in from the west, bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. So far, no severe weather is expected at this time. With the increasing chance of rain Monday, temperatures may drop a few degrees. Then, high pressure builds back in. That will bring another big warmup. High temperatures will likely be near 80 degrees by the middle and second half of next week!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.