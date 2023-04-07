Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Sunny conditions, warmer temperatures expected Saturday

Easter Sunday forecast KC
Easter Sunday forecast KC(KCTV5 News)
By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure is still in control of our weather, allowing us to be dry and quiet heading into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to warm each afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and low 70s by Easter Sunday. A disturbance will move in from the west, bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. So far, no severe weather is expected at this time. With the increasing chance of rain Monday, temperatures may drop a few degrees. Then, high pressure builds back in. That will bring another big warmup. High temperatures will likely be near 80 degrees by the middle and second half of next week!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
Pictures of the suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon have...
Pictures of suspect released following robbery at Wells Fargo in Leawood
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
3 KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

KC forecast April 7
FORECAST: Mostly clear skies to close out the week
KC forecast April 7
FORECAST: Mostly clear skies to close out the week
High pressure will reign supreme for our weather through the rest of the week and into the...
FORECAST: Quiet weather expected through the weekend
High pressure will reign supreme for our weather through the rest of the week and into the...
FORECAST: Quiet weather expected through the weekend