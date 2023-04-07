Aging & Style
FORECAST: Quiet weather expected through the weekend

By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure will reign supreme for our weather through the rest of the week and into the weekend. That will keep it dry for the holiday weekend, with warming temperatures each afternoon. A small disturbance looks to bring a few showers to the area by Monday but, outside of that, our weather remains quiet. Temperatures continue their warming trend, with a ridge of high pressure rebuilding across the region. That will allow temperatures to flirt with 80 degrees for a few afternoons!

