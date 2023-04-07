Aging & Style
FORECAST: Mostly clear skies to close out the week

By Greg Bennett
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure remains in place as it slowly tracks eastward and compressors throughout the Missouri River Valley, and the central plains. This means we’ll continue with a steady southerly flow of wind, but not too gusty. 5 mph to 15 mph will be rather common with wind speed today along with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are expected to rise into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon with the same conditions expected into Saturday. By Sunday, high pressure will mostly be within the Ohio river valley as a low pressure re-develops out west. This will continue to bring in a southerly component with our wind and increase temperatures to the lower 70s. At the same time clouds will slowly build throughout the day to overcast conditions by early evening. Scattered shower activity is expected overnight into Monday morning and will continue throughout the day. Severe storm activity is unlikely, but staying weather alert is a good idea due to the wet and slick conditions on your commute. Once the storm system passes a ridge of warm air surges from the southwest, which will steadily increase temperatures to the middle 70s by Tuesday and then to the upper 70s and lower 80s by Wednesday. The area will fluctuate between the middle 70s to lower 80s clear into next weekend with rain. Chances begin to pick up once again.

